On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Mayor Chris Mosley signed an emergency disaster proclamation for the City of Chickasha following the recent ice storms.
To aid in cleanup and recovery, the City will be picking up limbs damaged due to the storm at no cost to residents. Limbs will need to be cut to a manageable size and placed by the curb. There is no need to call City Hall for limb pickup; trucks will be running routes throughout town over the next few weeks. City employees will not come on to private property to pick up or cut limbs.
It is important that limbs are not placed under power lines or other trees.
Residents may also drop limbs off at Public Works free of charge with the proof of a water or utility bill for the City of Chickasha. The Public Works facility is located at 502 N. Genevieve St.
Residents will need to contact their utility providers directly to report outages or to receive updates on outages. PSO may be contacted at 1-888-218-3919 or psoklahoma.com, and CenterPoint Energy may be contacted at 866-371-5417.
If residents have damaged electric service meters that require repair, inspections and permits will still be required, however, the fee will be waived.
If you would like to volunteer to help residents in need of assistance with storm clean up, please contact Tracey at City Hall at (405) 222-6045 or tracey.austin@chickasha.org. You can also complete a volunteer form on our website at chickasha.org/volunteer. Please remember to check on family members, friends and neighbors who may be without power, heat, lights or a way to cook.
Due to the number of dangerous limbs and the potential for downed power lines related to the storm, the City strongly discourages trick-or-treating through residential neighborhoods. We encourage residents to attend organized community events, such as Neewollah and church organized events.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will host Neewollah on Chickasha Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Sidewalks will be one-way, there will be grab & go candy tables, and a virtual costume contest. The virtual costume contest will accept entries through November 1 via email at events@chickashachamber.com or via text at (450) 369-3384. For additional information, please call Hayden at the Chamber of Commerce at (405) 224-0787 or visit facebook.com/ChickashaChamber.
