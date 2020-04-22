Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that elective surgeries may resume in Oklahoma on April 25.
On Tuesday, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO Kean Spellman and Five Oaks Clinic physician, Mitchell Coppedge, M.D. gave a healthcare update, perhaps in anticipation of this announcement.
The Grady Memorial Hospital representatives discussed the hospital’s current status and plans to move forward at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Virtual Town Hall.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued new guidelines regarding testing patients for COVID-19 prior to surgery as well as PPE guidelines.
In mid-March, hospitals across the nation reduced the number of patients admitted and halted elective surgeries to conserve PPE in the case of a hospital surge.
However, Grady Memorial Hospital has not seen a large uptick in COVID-19 patients. Spellman said the hospital has admitted and released just two COVID-19 patients.
Volumes at the Five Oaks Clinic have also been down. Coppedge said in three weeks, he’s seen only a handful of patients. He said Grady County residents have been so concerned, it has been difficult to convince them to come in.
Coppedge said that while telemedicine has been helpful, Telehealth can’t listen to heart, lungs other make observations gathered during a physical exam.
The clinic may initially take precautions such as limiting or bypassing waiting rooms. Nursing homes are still a major concern, as they house such a high risk population.
“Nursing homes are a time bomb if they get a case,” Coppedge said.
Other Oklahoma hospitals have seen an explosion of COVID-19 patients due to outbreaks at nursing homes. Binger Nursing and Rehab recently had a surge of COVID-19 residents.
Spellman said the hospital now has plenty of COVID-19 tests—more than 400—and he encourages the community, especially those who work at the nursing home or jail, to get tested.
However, the test only gives a result for one point in time, a negative test is not a permanent result, Spellman said. Grady Memorial Hospital does not have antibody testing available at this time, but Spellman said he hopes it will be available to the community soon. The CDC is currently prioritizing hard-hit areas for antibody testing.
Spellman said Grady County is fortunate that there has not been a lot of virus density. In Oklahoma, the biggest number of cases have been in the three metro areas: Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman.
However, like other rural hospitals, Grady Memorial Hospital has suffered financially.
“We’ve been bleeding cash like other hosptials,” Spellman said.
Last week, Grady Memorial Hospital received approval from the Grady County Commissioners to move forward with advance payment from Medicare and a Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Loan.
Spellman said Grady Memorial Hospital is “ready but guarded” in opening the hospital back up. Asymptomatic patients are still a concern, as is a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall and/or winter.
Thanks to Harbor Freight, the hospital has plenty of gloves and volunteers have generously sewn and donated 120 reusable surgical gowns, Spellman said. The hospital is still growing their supply of N95 masks.
Because they were not seeing patients in clinic, providers have been trained in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak.
