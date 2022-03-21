Grady County has been under a burn ban for almost three months.
The ban was briefly lifted for two weeks in February and reinstated. The ban began in late December 2021.
And yet, there are still Grady County residents who are unaware of the ban.
At a Grady County Commissioner’s meeting last week, the board discussed the challenge of informing the public about the ban.
The burn ban has been covered frequently by this paper and local radio station KOOL 105.5. The burn ban is also mentioned during the coverage of wildfires by local TV/broadcast stations.
Moreover, there are resources online such as the Oklahoma Forestry Service, who update their burn ban map on a regular basis.
On top of that, the Grady County Fire Department, local fire stations, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and Grady County Emergency Management often share updates about the burn ban on social media platforms such as Facebook.
And yet, when Grady County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to a prohibited burn, the response is often that the landowner was unaware of the burn ban.
Those of you who are reading this editorial are likely among those who stay informed about local issues. In addition to thanking you for your readership, we have a small request: Please tell your neighbors about the burn ban. While the fine for violating the ban is $500 or up to a year in prison and uncontrolled burns could result in hefty litigation, there is no way to control the actual cost.
Burn bans are put in place because fires are especially dangerous during this time. Please look out for your neighbor who may not keep up with the news. Hey, sometimes we don’t blame them.
Now, the burn ban has been amended to allow prescribed burning. There are guidelines that need to be followed so that farmers and ranchers can take care of business while keeping the fire under control. Residents are also asked to call the Grady County Fire Department or Sheriff’s Office before conducting a prescribed burn.
The men and women of the Grady County Fire Department are exhausted, especially following this weekend, fighting fires in the county and assisting outside of it. Calling first ensures they don’t waste fuel—including their own personal energy.
