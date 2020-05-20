Roll up your sleeves, Grady County. The state’s blood supply needs our help.
Health, safety and the economy are not in the same positions they were just a few months ago. With all these big issues looming over us, feeling a little helpless is understandable.
However, we all have a gift flowing through our veins, and most of us can help by sharing it.
Cancelled blood drives early on during the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the loss of more than a month’s worth of blood collections.
This shortage could soon reach crisis levels as surgeries return to normal levels, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
As regular blood donations have been allowed to resume, we all have a responsibility to replenish the supply.
However, the process may look a little different as blood donation sites have modified their typical procedures to align with COVID-19 precautions.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute said their donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures. Staff will wear masks and donor centers, including mobile blood drives, have been adapted to allow for social distancing.
Moreover, staff are screened daily for symptoms, including temperature.
The Centers for Disease Control has found no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through blood or blood donations, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
We did a quick internet search to find upcoming blood drives in Grady County. Here are few in June:
- On June 3, there will be a mobile blood drive at Livingston Machinery in Chickasha between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- On June 8, there will be a mobile blood drive at Plainview Mennonite Church in Chickasha from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- On June 11, there will be a mobile blood drive at the First United Methodist Church in Minco from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donors may also visit OBI.org or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment.
