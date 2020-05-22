The City of Chickasha would like to congratulate Susan Earnest for being named the City of Chickasha’s most recent Employee of the Quarter.
Earnest, Records Clerk at the Chickasha Police Department, was presented with a certificate of recognition by City Manager John Noblitt at the March 18, 2020 City Council Meeting.
Earnest, who has been a City of Chickasha employee since May 2019, was nominated for the award by her coworkers for going above and beyond to help assist officers and citizens with various needs.
The City of Chickasha would like to thank Earne
