In-person early voting begins today in Oklahoma.
Grady County residents can cast their vote at the Grady County Election Board Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For Grady County residents, early voting will take place at the Grady County Election Board, located at 307 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
Registered voters may view their sample ballot online using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.