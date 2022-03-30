Early voting for the April 5 Election will begin this week.
Voters may cast their votes early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1. There is no Saturday voting.
Early voting will take place at the Grady County Election Board, located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
There are multiple school board and city council seats on the April 5 ballot.
In Chickasha, David C. Lucas and Kea Ginn will run for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat.
In Tuttle, Judy L. Preston will face off incumbent Aaron McLeroy for the mayoral race. Darrell Alcorn and Dewey Trey Buck will compete for the Ward 3 seat for Tuttle City Council.
There are two propositions on the ballot from Grady County schools: one from Pioneer Public Schools and two propositions from Blanchard Public Schools.
There are two candidates for the Office No. 2 Bridge Creek School Board seat, Danielle Epps and Jeana Ely.
Amber-Pocasset Public Schools has two candidates for the Office No. 2 seat, DeAnn Mittelstaedt and Jeanette Parham.
In Blanchard, Kristi Mitchell will run against Justin Smith for the Office No. 2, Blanchard School Board Seat.
In Dibble, Brandon Hedrick run against Jason Ott for the Dibble School Board Office. No. 2 seat.
On April 5, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can locate their voting precinct, view a sample ballot, verify voter information and more by using the OK Voter Portal.
