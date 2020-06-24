Early voting begins June 25, Election Day June 30

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Oklahoma Primary Elections.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 30.
Early voting begins at the Grady County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 and 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27.
Voters may visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website’s to access the OK Voter Portal. Here, residents can confirm voter registration, view a sample ballot, find their polling place and more.
In addition to voting for local and state candidates, Grady County residents will vote yes or no on SQ 802 as well as a proposition.
SQ 802 would expand Medicaid eligibility to working adults between the ages of 18 and 65, whose income is 133% of the federal poverty level or below. The state question on the ballot notes that while the federal poverty line changes annually, an example would be a single adult making less than $17,236 annually and adults in a family of four making less than $35,535 annually.
The proposition would support Grady County Senior Nutrition Centers with a one-eighth percent sales tax. The tax will commence on Jan. 1, 2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2025.
