An exhibit that explores the impact of three Black Oklahomans is coming to the Chickasha Public Library this summer.
One of these influential people is Chickasha native, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, who was the first Black woman to be admitted to and graduate from the University of Oklahoma Law School.
The exhibit also highlights Edward (Edwin) Preston McCabe, who sought a place where Black citizens could establish their own towns, like other groups of Americans. The third person, Ruscoe Dunjee, was the owner of a 1915 newspaper the “Black Dispatch.” Dunjee also took on the legal system and issues that deprived Black residents of their human rights and dignity, according notes from the Chickasha Public Library about the exhibit.
The traveling exhibit, “Early Oklahomans: Black Hope / Black Dreams” is expected to arrive at the library in August. The exhibit will coincide with the start of the “Let’s Talk About It” book club program titled “Civil Rights and Equality: A Pulitzer Prize Centennial Series.”
The series will take place the first Thursday of each month, August through December. Scholars and university professors from the Oklahoma City area will lead book discussions about Civil Rights. More information about this program to come.
