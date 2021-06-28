OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on Monday limited the number of wild turkeys a hunter can kill to one per season, shifted the spring hunting season back, and banned the killing of hens in a bid to boost the state’s dwindling population.
Turkeys are the second most popular game animal in Oklahoma, behind deer, and the state has a spring and fall season on the birds.
J.D. Strong, executive director of the wildlife department, said officials struggled “mightily” with the question of limiting turkey kills to two birds versus one, but ultimately landed where they thought they needed to be.
“If we would have tapered down about three years ago when we started seeing the downturn, we probably could have had a little softer landing at this point in time, but we didn’t,” Strong said. “… Sometimes you have to take some drastic measures.”
Wildlife officials said it will take at least three years to know if the new conservation measures will be enough to rebuild the population, which has declined in nearly all regions of the state due to environmental conditions and possible overhunting.
Eric Suttles, the state’s eastern turkey project leader, said under the new regulations, Oklahoma’s spring turkey hunting will start and end 10 days later. The new spring season will run from April 16-May 16 in all regions of the state, including the southeast, which previously had a much shorter hunting window.
Suttles said the change will make things less confusing for hunters while protecting mature male turkeys — known as toms — during peak breeding and incubation periods.
He said Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas also have moved their spring hunting seasons back to align with research and data that shows a later start is a better management strategy. Texas is also weighing a later start date for 22 counties in its northern region, Suttles said.
During the 2020 spring season, 76% of Oklahoma hunters killed no turkeys, while 19% killed one, 4% killed two and 1% killed three, Suttles said. One-fourth of the state’s harvest was taken by non-residents, but of those who killed two or more birds, nearly 45% came from another state.
The dates of the fall turkey season will remain unchanged, but hunters will be limited to one kill and cannot kill hens, he said.
Rick Nolan, with the National Wild Turkey Federation, said his organization, which has 200,000 members, including 2,500 in Oklahoma, supported the changes.
“Population indices in professional operations in Oklahoma in recent years have indicated a significant decline in wild turkey population,” he said.
Nolan said while some of the reasons for the rapid decline, including weather events, drought and predators, are out of the hands of state officials, they can impact the population by changing hunting regulations.
But Robert Newman, who leases properties for turkey hunting in Sequoyah County and in Logan County, said while he supported shifting the spring hunting season, he could not support reducing the limit.
“We’ve also seen in the data that was presented that only 5% of hunters kill multiple birds,” he said. “So how many toms does reducing it from three to two and two to one really represent?”
Newman encouraged the oversight board to consider a stepwise approach, to separate the state into the zones and to set up policies based on the turkey populations in those regions. He also said the state would see the greatest benefit to its turkey population by moving its hunting season out of peak breeding time.
“Whatever decision we make today, in all likelihood, it’s going to last three years,” Newman said.
Strong said the agency is flexible and nimble enough to try the changes for a year to see what happens. It can adjust rules up or down next June based on harvest data or winter turkey counts. He said the state has seen some good rains this year but not as much flooding, which will hopefully have a positive impact on the turkey population.
“I think at the end of the day that it is critical that we do what we’ve got to do (to) turn that population around and be able to provide a more robust and sustainable population of turkeys in the state of Oklahoma,” Strong said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
