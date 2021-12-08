Today Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), announced the appointment of Rev. Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander as Education Committee, Chair. As an educator, Rev. Dr. Ashanti-Alexander has served as a classroom teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. He has served in the states of Nebraska and Oklahoma. He has taught in Chickasha, Enid, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He is presently the Principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Chickasha.
Dr. Ashanti-Alexander, interest in increasing participation among parents, teachers, community leaders, and our branches/youth/college division leadership, across the state in their advocacy efforts, in pursuit of racial justice, with a platform to ensure political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race and ethnic-based discrimination.
Rev. Dr. Ashanti-Alexander obtained his undergrad degree and Master’s Degrees from the University of Central Oklahoma; a Master’s of Science Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Nebraska in Omaha; and an Educational Doctorate Degree from the University of Oklahoma. He also has studied at Phillips Theological Seminary (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and Harvard University School of Management and Leadership (CSML).
In September of this year, Dr. Ashanti-Alexander was nominated to the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.
He is a member of the Oklahoma Education Association and was one of the founding members of the OEA Black Caucus. In addition to his educational and religious responsibilities, Rev. Dr. Ashanti-Alexander is also Ward 3 councilmember of the Chickasha City Council and volunteer is time as the President of the Chickasha Tri-County Branch of the NAACP. Dr. Ashanti-Alexander is the pastor of the Historic Miles-Brown Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Chickasha, Oklahoma. He is both a pastor and educator and has served in both capacities for over 45 years. He has pastured and ministered in Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, he has pastored in Chickasha, Cushing, Sapulpa, Tulsa, and Coweta.
Dr. Ashanti-Alexander is married and the father of six children and the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
“I am pleased to have Rev. Dr. R. P. Ashanti-Alexander joined the volunteer staff of the Oklahoma State Conference, NAACP. We implore you to join and support your state and local units, contact us by phone at 405.427.8000/email: oknaacp@oknaacp.org, website: www.oknaacp.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.