Locally-owned Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. recently donated four pallets of Gatorade to the City of Chickasha.
“We really appreciate our city employees,” said Brian Gerdes, Vice President of Sales. “We made this donation because we wanted to show how grateful we are for all they do in our community.”
For nearly 100 years the Gerdis family has owned Dr. Pepper Bottling Co., which currently employs 20 people in Chickasha.
“Our business was started in Chickasha in 1927 with Nehi bottling, and in 1933 we picked up Dr. Pepper,” said Gerdes. “For five generations, we have been in the same location.”
The Gatorade donation was distributed among Chickasha’s fire, police and public works departments.
“We appreciate the donation tremendously,” said Brian Zalewski, Chickasha Fire Chief. “On a typical house fire, we go through two cases of water or sport drinks to maintain hydration. This donation will help our crews, especially as we head into hot summer months.”
Chickasha Police Chief Kathryn Rowell echoed Zalewski on the importance of staying hydrated, saying the donation will help Police Officers and Animal Control while they are working in the heat this summer.
“Electrolytes are always important to keep our guys and gals running,” said Rowell. “We are always grateful for a donation that helps us take care of our folks.”
David Buchanan, Public Works Director, said the donation couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
“We’ve been out trying to buy pallets of water for our crews, and it has been hard to find,” Buchanan said. “My employees were so happy when this donation showed up. In fact, they already loaded up coolers this morning and have the Gatorade on the job site with them today.”
The City of Chickasha would like to thank Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. for their generous donation and their support of our City employees.
