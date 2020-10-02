The Department of Public Safety closed two offices and suspended some services this week due to COVID-19 exposures.
However these offices are expected to reopen later this month.
DPS announced the closures late Thursday evening. This includes the Chickasha and Lawton Driver License offices. Commercial Driver License testing has also been suspended in Chickasha, Lawton and Oklahoma City.
At the time of this report, the affected offices are slated to reopen on Oct. 15.
Residents may also visit a tag agency for driver license and identification card renewal, according to DPS.
The Chickasha Tag Agency office (1027 S. 4th St.) made a post on their social media assuring residents they are still open. Services include motor vehicle reports, Class D driver licenses, state ID renewals and replacements, including REAL ID, and voter registration.
Residents may also be able to obtain services online.
According to DPS, those who need to renew or replace a Class D license, Commercial Driver License or Identification Card may do so at my.ok.gov or go to ok.gov/dps and click on “Online Services.”
Moreover, Oklahomans who need to visit a DPS location may visit other DPS offices in Norman, Hinton, Altus, Ardmore and Clinton, according to DPS.
However, residents should be aware that some offices are booked or may include a wait time. Again, there are resources online to help Oklahomans plan their visit.
Residents are encouraged by DPS to visit their main website at ok.gov/dps to check which locations are accepting walk-ins and approximate wait times.
This information can be found by going to Driver License/ID information and clicking on “Driver License Exam & Driver Compliance Hearing Officer Locations.”
