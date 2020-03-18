The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration date of all Class D Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), Oklahoma Identification Cards and Handicap Parking Permits that expired 30 days prior to Governor Stitt’s Executive Order 2020-07, declaring a State of Emergency for the State of Oklahoma.
A statement from DPS Commissioner John Scully indicates this extension will be in effect until further notice.
“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma Identification Cards, Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and Handicap Parking Permits, with an expiration on or after Feb. 15, 2020, until further notice,” Scully said.
For options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses or Oklahoma Identification Cards by mail or online, please visit www.ok.gov/dps.
Limitations to this extension will be applied to drivers with invalid driver licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.