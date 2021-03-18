About 1,400 Chickasha households and businesses are without power this morning due to an incident during limb pickup, according to the City of Chickasha.
Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, a contractor had an incident while attempting to reach limbs away from a curb in the area of Chickasha Ave. and 18th St., a release from the city said.
This resulted in downed power lines, which have impacted most of the residents between 4th St. and 29th St., as well as the area between Chickasha Ave. and Missouri Ave., the release said.
PSO is working to restore power in the areas mentioned. The city initially stated it could be six hours before power is fully restored. This was later updated to 3 p.m.
Update: As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored to 627 PSO customers, with 1,701 households and businesses still without power.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.