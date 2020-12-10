A local family is seeking donations for medical costs after their child fell seriously ill.
Joseph Klipp, 7, of Chickasha, has autoimmune encephalitis. He became gravely ill on Nov. 30 and as a result was Mediflighted to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Joseph has undergone numerous procedures and treatments, which exceed the family’s insurance coverage. An account for donations has been set up at First National Bank.
Joseph is the son of two Chickasha teachers, Nikasshah and Anthony Klipp. Nikisshah is a first-grade teacher at Bill Wallace and a member of Junior Social Workers. Anthony teaches Science and coaches track and soccer for Chickasha Schools.
Loving family of Joseph are, Zach and Angela Widener, Nick and Marilyn Widener, Steve and Mischelle Klipp and Pat Reeves and great grandparents Butch and Wanda Eichholz
Autoimmune encephalitis is a type of brain inflammation where the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues in the brain or spinal cord, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.