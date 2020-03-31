Dollar General Corporate announced on Monday they will be giving a 10% discount to medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen through April 30.
These workers will need to show their ID or employment badge at the register.
A press release from Dollar General states the company will consider extending the discount based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discount does not apply to the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcohol beverages. There are additional restrictions such as not using the discount along with other Dollar General coupons.
