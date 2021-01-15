OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor doubled down on his new school quarantine plan Friday even as doctors and the state’s top education leader said it flies in the face of federal COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s newest plan to keep schools open for in-person instruction, districts can skip the mandatory two-week quarantine for students and teachers who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient as long as they’re following virus safety protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
While a mandatory isolation will still be required for anyone testing positive for COVID-19, for the first time anyone potentially exposed in the classroom can remain in school — as long as they’re not exhibiting any symptoms and their districts are following proper COVID-19 safety procedures. It does not apply to those who have potentially been exposed during after-school activities or during sports.
The policy shift comes as districts continue to grapple with how to balance in-person instruction with school safety. Hundreds of students and teachers have been kept out of school after coming into close contact with COVID-19 patients.
Federal health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that the number of school-aged children contracting COVID-19 has been increasing nationwide. While children typically have less severe symptoms, they warn that children can easily spread the virus to each other and adults.
“The best way to keep our schools open is to control community spread and not abandon the core CDC guidelines on quarantine,” said Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “We applaud the many school districts that have already said they will continue to follow CDC guidance to help mitigate the spread.”
Current CDC guidance on its website states that students and school personnel who have been in close contact — within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes — of someone who has COVID-19 “should not return to in-person school until they have completed their quarantine.”
The quarantines, which are designed to separate someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19, can stop after 10 days without testing or after day seven of receiving a negative test result on the fifth day or later. The CDC though said it continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine to mitigate the spread.
The state’s new guidance also does not adhere with the recommendations of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the group said in a statement.
The group said a North Carolina medical study that Stitt is citing to show COVID-19 doesn’t spread in schools looked at districts that strictly adhered to multiple mitigation strategies.
“This is not consistent with the current COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma,” the group said. “In order to improve our current situation in Oklahoma, similar community measures that were used in North Carolina are needed, such as a statewide mask mandate, continued social distancing, limitations on indoor gatherings and required mitigation strategies in schools.”
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim commissioner of health, said that study was one of many resources used to update Oklahoma’s school quarantine policy.
“In this case, the data shows that when adhering to mitigation efforts, transmission of the COVID-19 is very minimal,” he said.
Frye said his agency believes the optional policy will serve as an incentive and reward schools for requiring masks at school.
“The new school guidance is intended to provide students and parents with the support they need, while reinforcing the need for continued preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance,” Frye said.
Stitt, meanwhile, doubled down on the strategy.
“It’s disappointing to see the lengths some will go in order to stand in the way of Gov. Stitt putting students first and ensuring all Oklahoma children have the option to choose in-person learning,” said Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for the Republican governor. “While clinging to the vague references to CDC guidelines, they conveniently ignore that the CDC has said schools can reopen safely and responsibly, and the CDC’s recent study found that counties with in-person learning actually had fewer cases than counties where students were denied the choice to return to their classrooms.”
The CDC’s recent study found that for schools to reopen safely, community spread of COVID-19 must be properly mitigated and controlled in both schools and communities using appropriate strategies such as universal and proper mask wearing.
Ryan Walters, Stitt’s secretary of education, said the recent changes by the state Department of Health were developed by public health experts and are similar to policies in other states.
“This shouldn’t be political,” Walters said. “We need to put our students first and allow them the choice to come back to their classrooms.”
Joy Hofmeister, a Republican and the state superintendent of public instruction, said she cannot “in good conscience support ignoring quarantine guidelines from the CDC and other infectious disease experts.”
“There is no doubt we all want our students and teachers to be safely in the classroom, but COVID is raging in Oklahoma,” she said. “In-person instruction is critical, and so is mitigating the spread of the virus. They are not mutually exclusive.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
