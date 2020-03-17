Ditch dine in, these Chickasha restaurants offer delivery, curbside pickup

Many Chickasha residents have joined the rest of the nation—and the world—by stocking up on groceries in anticipation of self-quarantine or whatever the future of the COVID-19 pandemic holds.
But maybe that five pound bag of rice and pallet of peanut butter is a little overwhelming at the end of a long day of news alerts and hand washing.
On Tuesday, the City of Chickasha compiled a list of restaurants that offer or are now offering delivery and curbside pickup, in addition to regular dine-in services.
These include:
A&E Grill
Alexander Eats
Bill’s Grill & Steakhouse
BJ’s Pizza & Grill
Boomerang Diner
Chicken Express
China Moon Cafe
Cotton Patch Cafe
Interurban
J&W Grill
Jake’s Rib
Mama Carol’s
Paw Paw’s Hamburgers
Shollie’s Sweets
Temazcal Mexican Restaurant
