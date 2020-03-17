Ditch dine in, these Chickasha restaurants offer delivery, curbside pickup
Pixabay

Many Chickasha residents have joined the rest of the nation—and the world—by stocking up on groceries in anticipation of self-quarantine or whatever the future of the COVID-19 pandemic holds. 

But maybe that five pound bag of rice and pallet of peanut butter is a little overwhelming at the end of a long day of news alerts and hand washing. 

On Tuesday, the City of Chickasha compiled a list of restaurants that offer or are now offering delivery and curbside pickup, in addition to regular dine-in services. 

These include: 

A&E Grill 

Alexander Eats

Bill’s Grill & Steakhouse

BJ’s Pizza & Grill

Boomerang Diner

Chicken Express

China Moon Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe

Interurban 

J&W Grill

Jake’s Rib

Mama Carol’s 

Paw Paw’s Hamburgers 

Shollie’s Sweets

Temazcal Mexican Restaurant 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you