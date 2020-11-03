Dick Lowe, Republican candidate for the House District 56 seat, claimed victory on Tuesday night.
Lowe said he is elated with the election results on Tuesday night “As anybody would be,” he said.
“We worked hard, we talked to a lot of people.”
The race started close with early voting and absentee results but the tide turned as Election Day results came pouring in.
According to unofficial election results from the Grady County Election Board all precincts reported 72% for Lowe versus 27.79% for Democratic candidate, Craig Parham. The Oklahoma State Election Board unofficial results show 67.04% for Lowe versus 32.96% for Parham.
Lowe is the Industrial Coordinator at the Canadian Valley Technology Center Chickasha Campus. He has rural ties as a cattle rancher and agriculture teacher. He also teaches Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Amber.
Lowe said he’s ready help residents in the district. He foresees the state’s budget as a major challenge moving forward. He looks forward to helping the agriculture sector as well as small businesses, which are heavily represented in the district.
As a former educator, Lowe said he is ready to take on the challenges with education in the state. He’s gotten ahead of the game talking to teachers and superintendents in the area to help formulate a plan moving forward.
Lowe said he thanks the voters in Grady, Kiowa and Caddo counties for their vote of confidence and he is ready to do everything he can to help.
The House District 56 seat is currently occupied by David Perryman, of Chickasha, who did not run for reelection.
