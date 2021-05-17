Motorists traveling on US-62 this Wednesday may want to plan a little extra travel time, especially those with oversize loads.
The City of Chickasha announced today that PSO will be doing line work along US-62 beginning at 9 a.m. on May 19. In the event of rain, the project will be rescheduled for Thursday, according to a news release.
Due to the line work, eastbound traffic will be detoured north on 16th St. to Frisco Ave, then east on Frisco Ave. to Old US-62, exiting on US-81. According to the City, this route will be exactly the opposite for westbound traffic.
Oversized loads will be stopped and allowed through the work zone as soon as the line they are working on is cleared. Each line will take approximately 30 minutes to drop and clear so the estimated wait time should not take more than 30 minutes for oversized loads.
