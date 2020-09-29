The Nov. 3 General Election is about a month away, with some important deadlines approaching.
The deadline to register to vote is next Friday, Oct. 9. Voter registration applications may be obtained online or at the Grady County Election Board Office located at 307 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in the District Attorney Complex.
Voters can fill out the application online using the OK Voter Portal “wizard” on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
Applications may then be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to the election board office.
Applications may also be downloaded from the State Election Board website at https://www.ok.gov/elections.
The Oklahoma State Election Board encourages voters verify their registration online to make sure it is up to date for the Nov. 3 election.
Applications for new registrations and updates must be postmarked or submitted by Oct. 9, according to the election board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.