Deadline to register to vote in April 7 elections is this Friday

With Super Tuesday in the review for Grady County voters, school and municipal elections are on the horizon in April.
The last day to register to vote for the April 7 elections is this Friday, March 13.
Two candidates are running for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the Chickasha City Council. Dewey Mosshart IV will be running against incumbent David Sikes.
Several school board elections and a Bridge Creek Public Schools proposition will also will be on the Grady County ballot.
Russell Baker will run against Dustin Tate for the Office No. 5 Ninnekah Board of Education seat.
Jeff Martin will compete with Michelle H. McRay for the Office No. 2 seat in the Pioneer Board of Education election.
Voters will decide between candidates Greg Hamby and Jennifer Mandrell for the Office No. 5 Dibble Board of Education seat.
Neely Alexander will run against Heather Crowder for the Office No. 3 position on the Friend Board of Education.
Lance Melton is running against Chris Long for the Office No. 5 position on the Rush Springs Board of Education.
One Grady County school, Bridge Creek Public Schools, has a $925,000 proposition on the ballot for site improvements.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Applications are available at www.elections.ok.gov, at the Grady County Election Board (located at 307 W. Pennsylvania Ave.), at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county.
Applications must be filled out and mailed to the Grady County Election Board. They must be postmarked no later than midnight on March 13. Applications received after that time will still be accepted and processed, but not until after April 7, according to Katrina Hughs, Grady County Election Board Secretary.
Hugh said the election board will respond to every person who submits an application, either with a new voter identification card or a letter explaining why the application was rejected. Hughs said anyone who has not received a response in 30 days should contact the election board office.
