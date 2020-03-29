Deadline for voters to change party affiliation is March 31

Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation before the Primary or Runoff Primary Elections later this year must do so no later than Tuesday, March 31, according to Katrina Hughes, Secretary of the Grady County Election Board.
Changes of political affiliation are prohibited by law during the period beginning April 1 and continuing through August 31 in even-numbered years, Hughes said.
Each political party can nominate one candidate per office for the November General Election. If two or more candidates from the same party file for one office, the party nominee is selected at either the Primary or Runoff Primary Election.
Only voters registered in a political party can vote to select that party's nominees unless the party gives Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries. The Democratic Party has given Independent voters permission to vote in their primaries and runoff primaries in 2020. Oklahoma has three recognized political parties in 2020: Democrat, Republican and Libertarian.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate at the November General Election and for state or local questions at any election.
Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Grady County Election Board office at 307 W. Pennsylvania Ave., the State Election Board website, www.elections.ok.gov to print off applications, post offices; public libraries; state offices providing public assistance; and at most political party and candidate campaign offices.
