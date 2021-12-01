On Tuesday, Dec. 7, J&W Grill will be celebrating 64 years serving the best fried onion burgers and coneys in Oklahoma. They will be celebrating the 2nd annual “Daren Cook Day” as they remember long -time owner Daren Cook, who passed away in 2020.
Daren began working at J&W Grill washing dishes at the age of 12. He worked his way up through the business becoming a partial owner at age 19. At the age of 23, he bought the restaurant outright. While operating the grill, he supported and sponsored numerous teams and organizations as a great benefactor of the Chickasha area.
Daren especially loved helping local youth. When the schools shut down back in 2020 due to Covid-19, J&W Grill offered kids eat free as well as free delivery in order to help those parents dealing with kids being at home all day. He offered this for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
As the oldest restaurant in Chickasha, J&W Grill will celebrate the memory of Daren Cook by offering proceeds from business on December 7th to help the local organization Shop with a Cop.
Other local owned restaurants that will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from sales that day are Jake’s Rib, A&E Grill and Interurban. J&W Grill is encouraging everyone in the Chickasha area to eat out at any of those restaurants that day or to stop by J&W to honor the spirit of Daren Cook.
