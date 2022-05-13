Earning high marks for her leadership and service, graduating senior Lydia Darce was presented the SmartMoney Scholarship from First National Bank & Trust Co. on Wednesday. Darce was saluted at the Amber-Pocassett Senior Class awards program, along with many other students for their achievements. Darce has been a leader in the Technology Student Association, served on the academic team, in 4H and the National Honor Society. From left are Assistant Bank Manager Chandra Voegeli, VP Bank Manager Beverly White, Darce and SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle. FNBT presents SmartMoney Scholarships at 14 area high schools. #AmPoPanthers #bankFNBT #scholarships
featured
Darce earns SmartMoney Scholarship in AmPo
- Randy Talley
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Shepherd Street Christian Church, Chickasha, OK. James Earl Daughtry passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Blanchard, OK at the age of 44. He was born August 1, 1977, in Chickasha, OK to James Earl Smith and Helen Marie Rob…
As we approach the 1st anniversary of a life so beautifully lived, it deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to commemorate the passing of Mick Hendrix, 71, of Modesto, CA, formerly of Chickasha, OK. Mick died, May 5, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by his parents Alli…
Most Popular
Articles
- OHP: Child injured in crash near Anadarko
- Porn plan backfires in big way
- Chickasha Police seek hit and run suspect
- Captured: Casey White and Vicky White caught in Indiana
- Chickasha EDC, City team up for city-wide cleanup days
- SOCCER: Chickasha beats Holland Hall, advances to title match
- Rock Island Candy Co. Trailer debuts May 14 in Chickasha
- Chickasha Hosts Wings & Wheels Airshow on June 4
- BASEBALL: Am-Po, other area teams advance to state
- SOCCER: Yokum inks with Drovers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.