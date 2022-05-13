Darce earns SmartMoney Scholarship in AmPo
Randy Talley

Earning high marks for her leadership and service, graduating senior Lydia Darce was presented the SmartMoney Scholarship from First National Bank & Trust Co. on Wednesday.  Darce was saluted at the Amber-Pocassett Senior Class awards program, along with many other students for their achievements. Darce has been a leader in the Technology Student Association, served on the academic team, in 4H and the National Honor Society. From left are Assistant Bank Manager Chandra Voegeli, VP Bank Manager Beverly White, Darce and SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle. FNBT presents SmartMoney Scholarships at 14 area high schools. #AmPoPanthers #bankFNBT #scholarships

