The list of stores requiring masks is growing this week.
CVS is joining the list of stores with a Chickasha location that will require customers to wear masks in the store on Monday, July 20.
This comes after retail giant, Walmart, made a similar announcement on Wednesday.
CVS Phamacy tweeted on Thursday, “With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20.”
