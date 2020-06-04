CHICKASHA – Abi Hoebing will have a little extra cash to spend this summer.
Hoebing, a senior-to-be at Chickasha High School, is also enrolled in Digital Media Technology at Canadian Valley Technology Center. She was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) last year after earning an “A” average and meeting attendance requirements. Each inductee also must be nominated by an instructor.
Recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship receive $1,000 cash award. Hoebing is one of 250 NTHS members nationwide selected for the award, based on her ability to consistently exemplify the seven NTHS character attributes – Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.
NTHS was established in 1984 with the purpose of honoring student achievement and leadership in career and technical education. NTHS has served over one million members. In 2005, the NTHS scholarship fund was launched and has since awarded over $2 million in scholarships.
NTHS serves over 100,000 student members annually throughout the U.S. and U.S. territories, and is based in Flat Rock, NC. CV Tech Superintendent Dr. Gayla Lutts serves on the NTHS Advisory Board.
