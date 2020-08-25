Returning National Technical Honor Society members at Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Chickasha Campus have united in an effort to encourage classmates to register to vote in the November 3 election.
Fifty-three honor society inductees recently pledged to Rock the Vote, a registry campaign which continues through the Oct. 9 voter registration deadline. Each of the students will speak to students enrolled in their full-time programs about the importance of registering and voting.
Members have been coached on the importance of remaining nonpartisan during the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.