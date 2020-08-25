Justin Contreras

Justin Contreras, a senior at Amber-Pocasset High School, is also enrolled in Auto Service Technology at CV Tech. He has joined an effort to help get fellow students registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election. 

 Courtesy photo

Returning National Technical Honor Society members at Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Chickasha Campus have united in an effort to encourage classmates to register to vote in the November 3 election.

Fifty-three honor society inductees recently pledged to Rock the Vote, a registry campaign which continues through the Oct. 9 voter registration deadline. Each of the students will speak to students enrolled in their full-time programs about the importance of registering and voting.

Members have been coached on the importance of remaining nonpartisan during the effort.  

