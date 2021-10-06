Crime victim’s hotline helps First Americans through a traumatic time

The Chickasaw Nation has been providing victims’ services for over 25 years, and now is offering another way to connect victims to services and support through a Crime Victim’s Support Hotline.
The hotline is available to all First Americans living within tribal boundaries as a way of connecting victims with services. Trained staff listen as well as provide emotional support and information on resources that may be needed to help them through what is often a traumatic time.
Todd Crawford, Chickasaw Nation undersecretary of support and sustainability, said their efforts center on comforting victims of crimes and getting them in touch with programs and services designed to support them.
“Our desire is to listen to the victims and their families’ needs and getting them in contact with the appropriate part of the Chickasaw Nation to meet their need,” Crawford said.
These may include legal, law enforcement support, mental health resources, health services, court questions and connection to various programs and services offered by the Chickasaw Nation appropriate to the individuals calling the hotline.
"Some may have questions about a person who is currently incarcerated, and want to know if and when they may be released. You may want to know who has responsibility,” Crawford said, adding services are available in cases of previous convictions as well as criminal charges currently being adjudicated.
Individuals who are a victim of a crime are encouragedto call the toll-free number or email the Crime Victim’s Support Services Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive support, connection to tribal services and information.
The service is available to all First Americans residing in the 13-county Chickasaw reservation. The toll-free Crime Victim’s Support Services Hotline number is 833-774-1601. Local residents can call 580-757-9068. Email address is CrimeVictimsSupport@chickasaw.net.
