Chickasha Public Schools recently announced the school district's Teacher of the Year.
CPS announced the winner on Facebook last week, and Jennifer Phillips received the award. Phillips teaches third grade at Grand Avenue Elementary.
According to the post, Phillips has taught multiple grades and has served the school district in different capacities.
The post described Phillips as a person and as a teacher. It also mentioned her dedication to Chickasha.
“Mrs. Phillips is an advocate at heart,” the post said. "She also believes in creating lifelong readers who fall in love with the magic and freedom of books.
“As a Chickasha High School graduate, she bleeds purple and gold and will always be a Fightin' Chick.”
