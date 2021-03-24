The Chickasha Police Department (CPD) is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be an officer.
According to CPD, these calls even appear to come from the department’s non-emergency number: (405) 222-6050. However, the scammers use an app to “spoof” the number.
Moreover, the person pretending to be a police officer notifies the victim that their identity has been compromised.
“The scammer will then try to gather as much personal information from the victim as they will give up,” CPD said in a social media post. “To this date the scammers are believed to be outside the U.S. as they have difficulty speaking English and sound like they are reading from a script.”
While Chickasha Police Officers may conduct routine business or interviews over the phone, they must identify themselves to the caller’s satisfaction, CPD said.
Those who do not feel comfortable speaking to an officer over the phone may ask the officer to come to them in person or meet the officer at the Chickasha Police Station, according to CPD.
