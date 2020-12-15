The person of interest connected to a double homicide in Chickasha has been arrested, according to the Chickasha Police Department.
United States Marshals arrested Kenneth Lee Johnson on Tuesday based off a Comanche County warrant for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to a release from the Chickasha Police Department.
Johnson is currently being held in the Comanche County Jail, according to Detective Lauren Jewell, who has been leading the case.
Just after midnight on Nov. 30, Chickasha Police responded to to Virginia Street Apartments. A neighbor found the body of Ashley Cannon, who was eight and a half months pregnant with her unborn daughter, Nala Cannon. The neighbor was concerned after Ashely’s two young children had come over, saying their mother was dead.
The double homicide case is still under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.
