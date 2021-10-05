The Chickasha Police Department (CPD) will adopt a new work schedule to combat the shortage of officers.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved 12-hour shifts that will run for seven days followed by seven days off time.
CPD is currently nine officers below staffing levels. The new shifts are expected to allow officers to take time off for training and personal time without affecting other officers’ ability to respond to calls, according to city documents.
The new work schedule will be evaluated every 90 days, according to Chickasha Police Chief Kathryn Rowell.
