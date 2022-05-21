Authorities are investigating reports of a fight at Chickasha Lake.
The fight allegedly took place late Thursday night and involved youth and adult subjects. Numerous people arrived at a hospital with injuries said to have been sustained from the fight, according to a report from the Chickasha Police Department (CPD).
CPD became aware of the incident after witnesses shared videos taken during the fight. Officers are working with school administrators to identify subjects. As of Saturday, one arrest has been made, according to the report.
The Chickasha Police Department asks those with any information about the incident to call 405-222-6051.
