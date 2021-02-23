One man was sent to the hospital and another was arrested following an alleged stabbing at Centennial Park, according to Chickasha Police.
Officers were dispatched to the park on Tuesday afternoon in response to a 911 call. The caller said someone had been stabbed during a fight.
According to an incident report, responding officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Christian Chastain, 19, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Chastain was airlifted and transferred to Oklahoma City for further treatment.
According to an investigation by Chickasha Police, Chastain had been involved in an altercation with Brian Poafpybitty, Jr., 18. During the fight, Poafpybitty pulled out a knife, stabbed Chastain multiple times and then fled the area, the incident report said. He was found near the scene and detained by a Grady County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.
Poafpybitty was booked into the Grady County Law Enforcement Center awaiting formal arraignment, according to Chickasha Police.
