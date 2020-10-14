CPD investigates Tuesday night shooting in Chickasha

A Ninnekah man was arrested after he shot another man during an argument, according to the Chickasha Police Department (CPD).
Officers responded to the scene at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 1600 block of W. Oregon Ave.
CPD had received reports that a person had been shot.
Beau Gwin, 20, of Ninnekah, had gotten in a verbal argument with Dylan Johnson, 21, of Chickasha.
Witnesses told police that Johnson confronted Gwin for driving recklessly as well as shooting fireworks at a group of people playing basketball in the street. Gwin allegedly made threats to shoot the same group of people, according a report from CPD.
At one point, Gwin drew a handgun and fired one shot, which struck Johnson, the report said.
Gwin was later located in Ninnekah where he was arrested and taken into custody. A search warrant on Gwin’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small-caliber handgun.
Johnson was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and then air-lifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. A report from CPD says Johnson is in stable condition.
Gwin was transported to the Grady County Jail where he faces charges of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
