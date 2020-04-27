A Chickasha man is facing a maiming by disfigurement charge after he bit off half of a woman’s lower lip, police say.
Chickasha Police responded to domestic disturbance call at 2:56 a.m. on April 26. Dispatch advised that the caller said a man had assaulted her and ran across the street.
The officer could immediately see the woman had a lot of blood on her mouth and chest. The woman’s husband was on the ground with blood on his head, according to an incident report.
The woman said she and Austin Boevers had gotten into a verbal altercation. She said Boevers was only a few inches from her face. She pushed Boevers and told him to get back. He then shoved her and she swung at him. Then, Boevers stepped forward and bit the woman’s lip.
The police officer reported that upon closer inspection, he could see that the woman was missing the left half of her lower lip.
The husband said he saw Boevers attack his wife. In response, he “bum rushed” Boevers. While fighting Boevers, the husband was attacked by some other men.
Chickasha EMS arrived and said the woman would need to be taken to a trauma center in Oklahoma City. They advised that the woman would need to be treated by a plastic surgeon as well as a trauma doctor.
Boevers was transported to the Grady County Jail and booked for maiming by disfigurement.
