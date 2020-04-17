Covid Data Dashboard shows 6 cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Chickasha

The Oklahoma State Department of Health shared a screenshot from the Covid Data Dashboard on Friday that showed Chickasha has had six reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 related death.
The OSDH is working to launch their Covid Data Dashboard live at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, in partnership with Google and Looker.
The COVID-19 Data Dashboard will give viewers the ability to look at city and zip code level data on positive cases, deaths and even the number of people with symptoms in their area, according to OSDH.
However, due to unprecedented levels of traffic, the dashboard is temporarily unavailable, as of Friday afternoon.
“I’m thrilled to offer this resource to the citizens of Oklahoma as we enter into the predicted peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner of Health Gary Cox, said in a statement. “Getting testing information into the hands of people who are symptomatic is crucial to flattening the curve and the public dashboard that is populated with data from OSDH will give anyone the ability to see data drilled down to their city and zip code.”
The OSDH Symptom Tracker is currently up and running.
According to OSDH, the tracker will ask residents to register their symptoms with OSDH either by calling 211 or online. Based on the answers, the tracker may guide the user to schedule tests, provide advice and may ask for symptom updates.
The OSDH says the tracker operates via text messages, so there is no need to download an app.
On Friday, the OSDH reported 2,465 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There were five additional deaths; two of these occurred between April 16 and 17, and the others died between April 9 and April 15. All five were in the 65 and older age group.
There were 136 total deaths in the state, as reported on Friday.
The number of confirmed positive cases reported in Grady County stood at 16, as of Thursday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
