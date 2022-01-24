COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma and Grady County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported 1,310 cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, which is up 756 cases since last week. This is an increase of 127% according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director. OSHD lists fatalities over the last week as less than 10.
At the state level, OSDH reported 20,000 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Thompson said COVID-19 experts at OU Health are projecting the pandemic will peak in about three weeks.
Vaccination rates have not significantly increased in Grady County, less than a percent, from last week, Thompson said.
With the increasing burden on hospitals due to high admissions, the health department is asking residents not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
As of last week, all households in the U.S. are eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit www.covidtests.gov for more information. According to OSDH, orders typically ship in 7 to 12 days.
The Grady County Health Department said they have testing times available with results back in 24 to 48 hours. Residents can make an appointment at http://osdh.immytech.com/appointment.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 primary, second or booster vaccine, make an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.