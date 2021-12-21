COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have bounced around over the last few weeks as vaccination rates remain low, according to local experts.
Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported 93 new cases in the county last week. Grady County’s vaccination rate is still considered low in the state at 41.3%, Thompson said.
OSDH reported cases were down 46%, however hospitalizations have fluctuated.
Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) was down to one COVID-19 inpatient on Dec. 16. However, five new COVID-19 patients were admitted that weekend, according to Kean Spellman, CEO.
“What we have is unusual. Last time I told you we had mostly unvaccinated. Now we have three vaccinated and three unvaccinated,” Spellman said. It is unknown if these patients received their booster shot.
About 15% of those tested at GMH for COVID-19 were positive. This is down from a week and a half ago when the rate was 23% positive cases.
“The numbers have been bouncing around for a while,” Spellman said.
Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t test for Omicron. Spellman said based off what is happening in other areas, he would say that Omicron is likely already in Oklahoma. However, Spellman said adequate testing is needed to say for sure.
Preliminary data suggests the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant. However, the Delta variant is most common in Oklahoma at this time, and it is resulting in fatalities, Spellman said.
“Our big enemy in Oklahoma is still Delta,” he said.
While GMH has had COVID-19 patients who were vaccinated, Spellman said those who are vaccinated do avoid hospitalization in general. He encouraged the community to get vaccinated and to get their booster if they have already had the two-dose vaccine.
Senior citizens over the age of 65 continue to be diligent about getting vaccinated and getting their boosters. Spellman said this is a good thing because this age group tends to get very sick when infected.
The hospital CEO said the data is clear that the vaccines are generally safe, especially compared to getting sick with COVID-19.
“It’s more prudent to get vaccinated,” Spellman said. “It’s been a year. My staff got vaccinated in late November, early December and we have almost no reactions in our broad medical knowledge. We didn’t have anyone get real sick with the vaccine.”
