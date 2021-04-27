The COVID-19 vaccine POD at Epworth United Methodist Church has provided thousands of vaccines to residents since January.
While the vaccine clinic at the church will be taking place again this Friday, the operation is expected to move to the Grady County Health Department in the near future.
“We are consistently evaluating the demand of the COVID-19 vaccine within our health department district. As we see large-scale demand for appointments decrease, we will likely shift our vaccine clinics outward, through community-driven vaccine events, and inward, within the health department clinic,” Sara King said. King is the Community Health Education and Planning Lead of Region 6 County Health Departments, which includes Grady County.
“Vaccines will remain available through us for the long-term,” King said.
Residents may continue to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.
In addition to receiving a vaccine through the Grady County Health Department, there are numerous options for residents in the Chickasha area. CVS and Walmart recently announced they are distributing the vaccine. Moreover, Grady Memorial Hospital and Five Oaks Medical Group and numerous other community groups have held vaccine clinics.
