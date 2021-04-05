Anadarko Indian Health Center will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 13 at the Bullock Memorial Community Center, 917 S. 1st St., in Chickasha.
Free first-time Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to anyone 18 years of age or older by health care providers from the Anadarko Indian Health Center. No appointment necessary, however appointments may be scheduled via https://booklsu.timetap.com/#/. Depending on participation, AIHC will return in one month to administer the second dose.
“This is just a way we can help serve the community the way Dr. Bullock did in his time,” said Secrett Braziel, committee member of the Bullock Memorial Community Center.
Dr. W. A. J. Bullock was a physician and surgeon who saw both Black and white patients in the Chickasha area during the 1920s and ’30s.
Officials suggest that those who:
- have knowingly been exposed to the virus and are being quarantined;
- have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell and/or taste;
- are awaiting the results of a pending COVID-19 test;
- or have had a vaccine administered within the past 14 days need not attend.
“We certainly appreciate Anadarko Indian Health Center for offering their services and hope everyone will take this opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Bullock committee’s president, Charlotte Oliver.
For more details, visit https://booklsu.timetap.com/#/ or call (405) 247-7989.
