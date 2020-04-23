Southern Plains Medical Group (SPMG) has announced they now have the capability to to run COVID-19 testing in house.
SPMG said in a news release that COVID-19 testing will be available at all their locations, in Chickasha, Pauls Valley and Anadarko.
“This has created a unique opportunity for Southern Plains, because we have a high complexity laboratory, we’ve found ourselves in a place to acquire all necessary equipment, reagents, extraction kits, swabs, etc., necessary to establish our in-house Covid-19 testing,” SPMG CEO, Len Lacefield, said in a statement.
Lacefield said that because the testing is performed in house, most results are available within 24 hours. At this point, Lacefield said SPMG has the capacity and supplies to run an unlimited number of tests.
Lacefield said the testing is open format, meaning anyone who wants to know if they are COVID-19 positive, may take the test. The cash price is $75, he said.
Those interested in taking a COVID-19 test through SPMG may call 405-224-8111.
