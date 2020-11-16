The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on Sunday that another Chickasha resident has died from COVID-19.
This is the twelfth death in Chickasha and the nineteenth in Grady County since the pandemic began.
Active cases continue to rise in Grady County along with the rest of the state.
On Monday, OSDH reported 352 active cases, 2,129 total cases, 1,758 recoveries and 19 deaths in Grady County.
Active cases include (Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 144, Blanchard: 181, Tuttle: 93, Rush Springs: 22, Minco: 21, Alex: 11, Ninnekah: 10, Amber: 4, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 3.
At the state level, there are 29,157 active cases, 156,857 total cases, 126,162 recoveries and 1,538 deaths.
Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said residents need to be diligent by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing. He advised that residents use extra precaution during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Thompson discussed the two vaccines on the horizon, both with potentially high efficacy rates with Pfizer at 90% and Moderna at 94%. The vaccines are expected to be prioritized for healthcare workers and vulnerable populations before the vaccine is available to everyone, possibly in Spring 2021.
Moreover, Governor Kevin Stitt announced several new restrictions to go into effect on Thursday, Nov. 19. Bars and restaurants will be required to move tables six feet apart or use dividers between tables, in order to keep groups separated.
Bars and restaurants will also be required to close at 11 p.m. Curbside and drive-through services may remain open after 11 p.m.
Moreover, state employees must wear face masks at work and those visiting state buildings must also wear a mask.
