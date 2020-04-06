COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic at Grady County Fairgrounds April 7

The Grady County Fairgrounds will host a drive-though test clinic, provided by the Grady County Health Department, tomorrow.
The clinic will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Testing is free and does not require insurance or a doctor’s referral.
Those who wish to be tested must be at least 18, or 16 with in-person, parental consent, have the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath and/or contact with someone known to test positive for COVID-19.
Clients will remain in their car at all times.
Clients will be asked to answer screening questions through their car window and will need to give verbal consent to be tested. A nasal swab test will be used and and transported to a lab for testing results.
Test subjects must leave pets at home.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call 1-877-215-8336 or call 211.
The Grady County Fairgrounds is located at 500 E. Choctaw Ave.
