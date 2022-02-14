The COVID-19 numbers are getting a little better each week.
After several weeks of increasing cases during the Omicron spike, Grady County appears to be on the other side of the peak.
Cases are down 68% according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 218 cases in the county and only three hospitalizations.
The Grady County Commissioners have placed the COVID-19 update on their agenda when cases have increased. Due to the decrease in cases, the commissioners may remove the weekly agenda item in March.
Moreover, the weekly commissioners meetings will be moved back to the Grady County Courthouse next week. The regular meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 rather than Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.
All households in the U.S. are now eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit www.covidtests.gov for more information. According to OSDH, orders typically ship in 7 to 12 days.
The Grady County Health Department said they have testing times available with results back in 24 to 48 hours. Residents can make an appointment at http://osdh.immytech.com/appointment.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 primary, second or booster vaccine, make an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.
