Oklahoma has seen a record number of daily cases reported over the last several days.
In Grady County, cases are up 51% from the previous week, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
Thompson said data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 554 cases in Grady County. Deaths are quantified as less than 10.
Thompson said Grady County Emergency Management has considered temporarily closing the passport office due to the increase in cases.
Other closures and cancellations are taking place around Chickasha. The Chickasha Public Library has cancelled two workshops and the Canadian Valley Technology Center has cancelled events in their meeting rooms.
Oklahoma Hospitals have not had an available ICU bed for a week and a half, Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) CEO said.
GMH has had an increase in patients as well.
As of Tuesday morning, there were nine COVID-19 inpatients, two in the emergency room waiting to be admitted and two more COVID-19 patients on their way to the hospital via ambulance, Spellman said.
Currently, rural areas tend to have more cases of the Delta variant. In larger cities, the Omicron variant is becoming more dominant. In Oklahoma City, the rate of Omicron among COVID-19 cases is about 85%, Spellman said.
Spellman said most people who contract Omicron and are vaccinated tend to have minor reactions. However, those with comorbidities are still at risk of more severe illness, despite vaccination status.
Residents can order a free, at-home COVID-19 test on Jan. 19 at: https://www.covidtests.gov or through USPS here.
Grady County residents who need to get their COVID-19 vaccine, whether primary dose or booster, may schedule one online at vaccinate.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.