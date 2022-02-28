COVID-19 cases in Grady County have been on a steady decline for several weeks.
As of Feb. 28, there are 67 total cases in Grady County, which is down from 107 cases the previous week. This is a decrease of 37.4%, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director said.
Hospitalizations have also dropped. Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO said there were two COVID-19 hospitalizations, as of Friday.
Moreover, the Grady County Commissioners have taken the COVID-19 update off their weekly agenda. Typically these updates take place when cases increase and are taken off as cases settle.
As COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline, the CDC has changed their mask recommendations based on community level. Grady County is currently in the “medium” level. Those who are high risk for severe illness should talk to their doctor about whether or not they should wear a mask or take other preventative precautions. All residents are advised to stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, according to the CDC.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 primary, second or booster vaccine, residents may visit vaccinate.ok.gov.
