Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway, however a post-holiday spike in the virus may also be on the horizon.
Phase 2 of the vaccine will include first responders and teachers. Grady County Emergency Management Director, Dale Thompson, has been in communication with the health department to plan the vaccination of the county’s 414 first responders. The vaccination may be distributed to the Phase 2 group at centrally located areas in the county.
An increase in COVID-19 cases is expected in the next few weeks, similar to the spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, Thompson said. In spite of CDC recommendations to avoid travel, millions of Americans flew during the Christmas holiday season, both to and from their destinations.
